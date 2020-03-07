Film: Knives Out

The Champlain Valley Film Series presents the full-length feature, Knives Out

A hilarious black comedy, whodunit! When renowned crime novelist Harlan Thrombey dies just after his 85th birthday, the inquisitive and debonair Detective Benoit Blanc arrives at his estate to investigate. From Harlan's dysfunctional family to his devoted staff, Blanc sifts through a web of red herrings and self-serving lies to uncover the truth behind Thrombey's untimely demise.

Starring Daniel Craig with an all-star ensemble cast: Christopher Plummer, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Ana de Armas, and more.

Tickets are $6 for adults and $3 for those under 18. The Whallonsburg Grange Hall is located at 1610 NYS Route 22, in Essex, New York. Visit www.thegrangehall.info for reviews and trailers.