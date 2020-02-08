Film: Maiden

Whallonsburg Grange 1610 NY Route 22, Essex, New York 12936

The Champlain Valley Film Series presents the full-length feature, Maiden, a documentary film about the first all-female crew to enter the Whitbread Round the World in 1989. The film will be shown on Saturday, February 8, at 7:30pm at the Whallonsburg Grange in Essex, New York.

Maiden is the story of how Tracy Edwards, a 24-year-old cook on charter boats, became the skipper of the first ever all-female crew to enter the Whitbread Round the World sailing race in 1989. The grueling, nine-month long race covers 32,000 miles and Maiden shocked, inspired and transfixed the sailing world as the women proved able competitors in this epic adventure.

Tickets are $6 for adults and $3 for those under 18. The Whallonsburg Grange Hall is located at 1610 NYS Route 22, in Essex, New York. Visit www.thegrangehall.info for reviews and trailers.

Whallonsburg Grange 1610 NY Route 22, Essex, New York 12936 View Map
Family Events, Film & Movie Events
518-963-7777
