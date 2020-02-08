Film: Maiden

The Champlain Valley Film Series presents the full-length feature, Maiden, a documentary film about the first all-female crew to enter the Whitbread Round the World in 1989. The film will be shown on Saturday, February 8, at 7:30pm at the Whallonsburg Grange in Essex, New York.

Maiden is the story of how Tracy Edwards, a 24-year-old cook on charter boats, became the skipper of the first ever all-female crew to enter the Whitbread Round the World sailing race in 1989. The grueling, nine-month long race covers 32,000 miles and Maiden shocked, inspired and transfixed the sailing world as the women proved able competitors in this epic adventure.

Tickets are $6 for adults and $3 for those under 18. The Whallonsburg Grange Hall is located at 1610 NYS Route 22, in Essex, New York. Visit www.thegrangehall.info for reviews and trailers.