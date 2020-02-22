Film: Parasite

The Champlain Valley Film Series presents the full-length feature, Parasite.

All unemployed, Ki-taek and his family take peculiar interest in the wealthy and glamorous Parks, as they ingratiate themselves into their lives and get entangled in an unexpected incident. Winner of the Palme D’Or at the Cannes Film Festival and on many critics Best of 2019 lists.

Tickets are $6 for adults and $3 for those under 18. The Whallonsburg Grange Hall is located at 1610 NYS Route 22, in Essex, New York. Visit www.thegrangehall.info for reviews and trailers.