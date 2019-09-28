Film Screening: American Factory

Dana Auditorium

Q&A with producer Jeff Reichert following each screening. From Academy Award®-nominated and Emmy Award®-winners Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar comes American Factory, a Netflix Original Documentary. The acclaimed film takes a deep dive into a post-industrial Ohio, where a Chinese billionaire opens a new factory in the husk of an abandoned General Motors plant and hires two thousand blue-collar Americans still recovering from the effects of the 2008 recession. (115 minutes) A Hirschfield International Film Series event. Free. 802-443-3168 or www.middlebury.edu/arts