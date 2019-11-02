Film Screening: "I Could Go On Singing" (1963) Starring Judy Garland
Newman Center 90 Broad Street, Plattsburgh, New York 12901
The Newman Center film series (90 Broad St., Plattsburgh) will complement the new Judy Garland biopic with a screening of "I Could Go On Singing" (1963), Garland's last movie in which she plays a world-class singer juggling touring pressures with nursing a broken branch in her family tree. Showing Saturday, Nov. 2nd, at 7 pm on reel-to-reel film, in widescreen Cinemascope and Technicolor. Free, with donations welcome (free food as well).