Film Screening: "I Could Go On Singing" (1963) Starring Judy Garland

The Newman Center film series (90 Broad St., Plattsburgh) will complement the new Judy Garland biopic with a screening of "I Could Go On Singing" (1963), Garland's last movie in which she plays a world-class singer juggling touring pressures with nursing a broken branch in her family tree. Showing Saturday, Nov. 2nd, at 7 pm on reel-to-reel film, in widescreen Cinemascope and Technicolor. Free, with donations welcome (free food as well).