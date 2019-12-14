Film Screening: 1970's Epic Musical "Scrooge"

Presented by The Newman Center Film Series

The Newman Center film series will present its annual screening of 1970's epic musical "Scrooge" for the first time without star Albert Finney (who passed last February). Widely touted as the greatest adaptation of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol," a rare IB Technicolor (16mm) Cinemascope print will be shown to mark the eve of its 50th anniversary. Free, with donations welcome (free food as well).

