Film Screening: "The Raid," 1954 Civil War Classic

Local film preservationist Andy MacDougall will host two screenings of the 1954 classic "The Raid," a dramatization of the St. Albans Raid, the northernmost engagement of the Civil War that began in Plattsburg(h) and concluded in St. Albans, Vt. Showings will take place at the Clinton County Historical Museum (98 Ohio Ave. on the former Plattsburgh Air Force Base) Friday, July 19, and Saturday, July 20, at 7 p.m. Free, with donations welcome. Refreshments available.