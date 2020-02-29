Film Screening: "The Whistlers"

A Hirschfield International Film Series Event

Sunderland Language Center, Dana Auditorium 356 College Street, Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Sunderland Language Center, Dana Auditorium

In this 2019 film, not everything is as it seems for Cristi, a police inspector in Bucharest who plays both sides of the law. As he embarks with the beautiful Gilda on a high-stakes heist, both will have to navigate the twists and turns of corruption, treachery, and deception. A trip to the Canary Islands to learn a secret whistling language might just be what they need to pull it off.

Hirschfield International Film Series event. (97 minutes) Free. www.middlebury.edu/arts or 802-443-3168

Sunderland Language Center, Dana Auditorium 356 College Street, Middlebury, Vermont 05753
802-443-3168
