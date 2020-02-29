Film Screening: "The Whistlers"

©Vlad Cioplea, photo courtesy of Magnolia Pictures A scene from "The Whistlers," a Magnolia Pictures release.

Sunderland Language Center, Dana Auditorium

In this 2019 film, not everything is as it seems for Cristi, a police inspector in Bucharest who plays both sides of the law. As he embarks with the beautiful Gilda on a high-stakes heist, both will have to navigate the twists and turns of corruption, treachery, and deception. A trip to the Canary Islands to learn a secret whistling language might just be what they need to pull it off.

A Hirschfield International Film Series event. (97 minutes) Free. www.middlebury.edu/arts or 802-443-3168