Film Screening: "Wetware"

"Wetware" is the latest movie by writer-director Jay Craven, one of Vermont's leading and award-winning independent filmmakers. Craven will appear in person to introduce his work and participate in a Q&A session with the audience following the film.

"Wetware" is a sci-fi film noir that tells a story of what happens when new technologies collide with human needs in a changing world precariously close to today’s. The cast features Morgan Wolk ("The Affair"), Jerry O’Connell ("Stand by Me," "Jerry McGuire"), Cameron Scoggins ("The Deuce," "Nashville"), Nicole Shalhoub ("The Good Wife") and such Vermont- based actors as Rusty DeWees and Emmy Award-winner Gordon Clapp.

7 pm, all seats $10. Presented by the Adirondack Film Society Screening Series at the Lake Placid Center for the Arts.