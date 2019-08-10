Silent Film Series: 'Our Hospitality' (1923) Starring Buster Keaton

Buster Keaton stars in 'Our Hospitality' (1923), a classic silent comedy to be screened with live music on Saturday, Aug. 10 at 7 p.m. at Brandon Town Hall.

Classics from the silent film era return to the big screen at the Brandon Town Hall and Community Center, which hosts another season of vintage cinema with live music in the historic facility.

Showing on August 10 is 'Our Hospitality' (1923) starring Buster Keaton. Classic comedy/drama about a long-running family feud. Filled with great gags and a timeless story that culminates in a dramatic river rescue where Buster nearly lost his life for real! Screening sponsored by Bill and Kathy Mathis, in memory Of Maxine Thurston.

Live music for each silent film program will be provided by Jeff Rapsis, a New Hampshire-based performer and composer who specializes in scoring and presenting silent films.In accompanying films live, Rapsis uses a digital synthesizer to recreate the texture of the full orchestra. He improvises the music in real time, as the movie is shown.

Admission is free; donations are encouraged, with proceeds to benefit the Town Hall's ongoing restoration.Over the years, silent film donations have helped support projects including handicapped access to the 19th century building; renovating the bathrooms; and restoring the structure's original slate roof.