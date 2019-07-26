Silent Film Showing:  "Days of Thrills & Laughter"

Starring Laurel and Hardy, Charlie Chaplin, the Keystone Kops, Harry Houdini, Boris Karloff, Douglas Fairbanks

Newman Center 90 Broad Street, Plattsburgh, New York 12901

The Newman Center film series (90 Broad St., Plattsburgh) will present "Days of Thrills & Laughter," a critically acclaimed compilation of serial cliffhanging and slapstick comedy of the silent era, with playful music and witty narration added. Included are Laurel and Hardy, Charlie Chaplin, the Keystone Kops, Harry Houdini, Boris Karloff, Douglas Fairbanks. Showing at 7 pm on reel-to-reel (16mm) film Friday, July 26th. Free, with donations welcome (free food as well).

