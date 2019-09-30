Film Showing: ‘Forb{i}dden - Undocumented and Queer in Rural America'.

Laura Collier PowerPoint Presentation Flyer for "Forb{i}dden".

Adding to events during Pride Week is the showing of the video – ‘Forb{i}dden - Undocumented and Queer in Rural America'. When Moises Serrano was just a baby, his parents risked everything to flee Mexico and make the journey across the desert in search of the American dream. Moises is like the thousands of young people growing up in the US with steadfast dreams but facing overwhelming obstacles.

This amazing video will be presented at Pendragon Theatre in Saranac Lake on Monday, September 30 at 7:00 pm and again in Yokum Hall at SUNY Plattsburgh on Tuesday October 1 at 7:00 pm. Suggested donation - $10 adult community members - Students admitted free. Q & A with Moises Serrano will follow the film. This is being presented by Presented by Adirondack Voters for Change and Plattsburgh JCEO, SUNY Plattsburgh Gender and Women's Studies, Adirondack North Country Gender Alliance and many other local community organizations.

Other pride week activities include an open mic event at Koffee Kat Espresso Bar on Margaret St. on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 3 PM – 6 PM. This event is hosted by Shawn Reid and Jennifer Tallon.

We welcome everyone in the Adirondack North Country community to come celebrate diversity, inclusion, acceptance and understanding of the differences of what makes each of us the special, unique and the wonderful people we are.