Film Showing: “Godspell” (1973)

The Newman Center Film Series

Google Calendar - Film Showing: “Godspell” (1973) - 2019-08-31 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Film Showing: “Godspell” (1973) - 2019-08-31 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Film Showing: “Godspell” (1973) - 2019-08-31 19:00:00 iCalendar - Film Showing: “Godspell” (1973) - 2019-08-31 19:00:00

Newman Center 90 Broad Street, Plattsburgh, New York 12901

The Newman Center film series (90 Broad St., Plattsburgh) will present 1973's “Godspell” at 7 pm on Saturday, Aug. 31. This acclaimed cinematic version of the hit Broadway musical boasts panoramic images of New York City seemingly emptied of everyone but its small cast, an illusion impossible today without CGI. Screening on reel-to-reel 16mm. Free, with donations welcome (free food as well).

Info

Newman Center 90 Broad Street, Plattsburgh, New York 12901 View Map
Entertainment Events, Film & Movie Events
Google Calendar - Film Showing: “Godspell” (1973) - 2019-08-31 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Film Showing: “Godspell” (1973) - 2019-08-31 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Film Showing: “Godspell” (1973) - 2019-08-31 19:00:00 iCalendar - Film Showing: “Godspell” (1973) - 2019-08-31 19:00:00