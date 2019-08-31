Film Showing: “Godspell” (1973)

The Newman Center film series (90 Broad St., Plattsburgh) will present 1973's “Godspell” at 7 pm on Saturday, Aug. 31. This acclaimed cinematic version of the hit Broadway musical boasts panoramic images of New York City seemingly emptied of everyone but its small cast, an illusion impossible today without CGI. Screening on reel-to-reel 16mm. Free, with donations welcome (free food as well).