Film Showing: “Laurel and Hardy's Laughing 20s" from 1965

Newman Center 90 Broad Street, Plattsburgh, New York 12901

The Newman Center film series (90 Broad St., Plattsburgh) will present 1965’s retrospective classic “Laurel and Hardy's Laughing 20s,” an award-winning, critically acclaimed compilation feature brimming with choice sequences from the most beloved silent films by history's most iconic comedy team, with music and narration added. Showing Saturday, May 4th at 7 pm on reel-to-reel 16mm film. Free, with donations welcome (free food as well).

Info

Newman Center 90 Broad Street, Plattsburgh, New York 12901
Entertainment Events, Film & Movie Events
