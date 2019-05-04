Film Showing: “Laurel and Hardy's Laughing 20s" from 1965
The Newman Center film series (90 Broad St., Plattsburgh) will present 1965’s retrospective classic “Laurel and Hardy's Laughing 20s,” an award-winning, critically acclaimed compilation feature brimming with choice sequences from the most beloved silent films by history's most iconic comedy team, with music and narration added. Showing Saturday, May 4th at 7 pm on reel-to-reel 16mm film. Free, with donations welcome (free food as well).