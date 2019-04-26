Free Film Showing: “Northwest Passage”

The Ticonderoga Historical Society will open its 2019 free movie series with a showing of the Spencer Tracy classic film “Northwest Passage” on Friday, April 26 at 7 p.m. at the Ticonderoga Historical Society, 6 Moses Circle, Ticonderoga.

Based on an historic novel by Kenneth Roberts, the 1940 film chronicles the exploits of Rogers' Rangers during French and Indian War expeditions against hostile Native tribes on the American frontier, primarily New York State and Eastern Canada.

“The film is meant to be viewed in the timeframe of when it was filmed,” said Historical Society Managing Director Diane O’Connor. “The portrayal of the Native Americans is offensive to our current understanding of history, and our intention is that the movie will help encourage dialogue regarding prejudicial stereotypes in film. We do not in any way encourage the manner in which Native Americans are shown.”

One of the first films to be shot in Technicolor, the lush photography garnered an Oscar nomination for the film. Although set in New York State, the film was shot at western locations under sometimes dangerous circumstances. According to the website for Turner Classic Movies (TCM):

“The most demanding scene for the actors involved the filming of the human chain employed by the Rangers to cross a treacherous body of water. The actors themselves had to do the shots without benefit of stunt doubles. The sequence was begun at Payette Lake in Idaho but had to be completed in the studio tank because the lake was too dangerous.”

Reservations are not necessary to attend the free program, but seats may be reserved by calling 518-585-7868 or via e-mail to tihistory@bridgepoint1com. Free popcorn will be served.