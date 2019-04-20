Film Showing: “Staircase,” from 1969

The Newman Center film series (90 Broad St., Plattsburgh) will present 1969’s “Staircase,” with Richard Burton and Rex Harrison in the 'bromantic dramedy' that sparked controversy over whether straight actors playing gay characters is basically blackface. A two-fold 50th-anniversary retrospective, also remembering the Stonewall riots. Showing Saturday, April 20th at 7 pm on reel-to-reel 16mm film. Free, with donations welcome (free food as well).