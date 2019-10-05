Film Showing: “The Angry Red Planet" (1959)

The Newman Center film series (90 Broad St., Plattsburgh) continues marking the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 with the sci-fi/horror cult classic “The Angry Red Planet" (1959), illustrating its contrarian viewpoint against space travel by human beings with chilling imagery. Showing Saturday, Oct. 5th at 7 pm on reel-to-reel 16mm. Free, donations welcome (free food as well)