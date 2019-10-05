Film Showing: “The Angry Red Planet" (1959)
The Newman Center film series continues marking the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11
Newman Center 90 Broad Street, Plattsburgh, New York 12901
The Newman Center film series (90 Broad St., Plattsburgh) continues marking the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 with the sci-fi/horror cult classic “The Angry Red Planet" (1959), illustrating its contrarian viewpoint against space travel by human beings with chilling imagery. Showing Saturday, Oct. 5th at 7 pm on reel-to-reel 16mm. Free, donations welcome (free food as well)