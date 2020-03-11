Film Showing: "A Knife in the Water" (1962)

The Newman Center film series (90 Broad St., Plattsburgh) will observe Women's History Month by honoring actress Jolanta Umecka in director Roman Polanski's debut "A Knife in the Water" (1962) at 7 pm on Saturday, March 28th, spotlighting Umecka's representation of unfulfilled distaff aspirations in the arts the world over. In Polish with English subtitles, on reel-to-reel 16mm. Free, with donations welcome (free food).