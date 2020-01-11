Film Showing: An Elephant Sitting Still

Presented by the Hirschfield International Film Series

Google Calendar - Film Showing: An Elephant Sitting Still - 2020-01-11 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Film Showing: An Elephant Sitting Still - 2020-01-11 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Film Showing: An Elephant Sitting Still - 2020-01-11 15:00:00 iCalendar - Film Showing: An Elephant Sitting Still - 2020-01-11 15:00:00

Sunderland Language Center, Dana Auditorium 356 College Street, Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Sunderland Language Center, Dana Auditorium

The story links together the lives of a number of protagonists, narrating the course of one single, tension-filled day from dawn to dusk, and along the way, painting a portrait of a society marked by selfishness. Berlin International Film Festival Winner: FIPRESCI Prize, Best First Feature Award Special Mention; presented by the Hirschfield International Film Series. 250 minutes; presented with subtitles. Free.  www.middlebury.edu/arts or 802-443-3168

Info

Sunderland Language Center, Dana Auditorium 356 College Street, Middlebury, Vermont 05753 View Map
Arts & Culture Events, Film & Movie Events
802-443-3168
Google Calendar - Film Showing: An Elephant Sitting Still - 2020-01-11 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Film Showing: An Elephant Sitting Still - 2020-01-11 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Film Showing: An Elephant Sitting Still - 2020-01-11 15:00:00 iCalendar - Film Showing: An Elephant Sitting Still - 2020-01-11 15:00:00 Google Calendar - Film Showing: An Elephant Sitting Still - 2020-01-11 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Film Showing: An Elephant Sitting Still - 2020-01-11 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Film Showing: An Elephant Sitting Still - 2020-01-11 20:00:00 iCalendar - Film Showing: An Elephant Sitting Still - 2020-01-11 20:00:00