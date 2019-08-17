Film Showing: An Evening of Vintage TV Comedy Classics

Presented by the Newman Center Film Series

Newman Center 90 Broad Street, Plattsburgh, New York 12901

The Newman Center film series (90 Broad St., Plattsburgh) will present an evening of vintage TV comedy classics "I Love Lucy," "The Honeymooners" and others on actual film the way they were originally shot, but never televised with their genuine organic optical textures intact. This very rare opportunity to view 16mm archival prints with such textures intact begins at 7 pm, Saturday, August 17. Free, with donations welcome (free food as well).

