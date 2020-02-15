Film Showing: "And Then We Danced"

Photo by Lisabi Fridell, courtesy of Music Box Films Bachi Valishvili as Irakli and Levan Gelbakhiani as Merab in And Then We Danced.

Sunderland Language Center, Dana Auditorium

A passionate coming-of-age tale set amidst the conservative confines of modern Tbilisi, this award-winning film follows Merab, a competitive dancer who is thrown off balance by the arrival of Irakli, a fellow male dancer with a rebellious streak. Presented in the Spotlight section of Sundance 2020. (113 minutes) A Hirschfield International Film Series event. Free. www.middlebury.edu/arts or 802-443-3168