Film Showing: "And Then We Danced"

A Hirschfield International Film Series Event

Sunderland Language Center, Dana Auditorium 356 College Street, Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Sunderland Language Center, Dana Auditorium

A passionate coming-of-age tale set amidst the conservative confines of modern Tbilisi, this award-winning film follows Merab, a competitive dancer who is thrown off balance by the arrival of Irakli, a fellow male dancer with a rebellious streak.  Presented in the Spotlight section of Sundance 2020. (113 minutes) A Hirschfield International Film Series event. Free. www.middlebury.edu/arts or 802-443-3168

Sunderland Language Center, Dana Auditorium 356 College Street, Middlebury, Vermont 05753
802-443-3168
