Film Showing: "And Then We Danced"
A Hirschfield International Film Series Event
Sunderland Language Center, Dana Auditorium 356 College Street, Middlebury, Vermont 05753
Photo by Lisabi Fridell, courtesy of Music Box Films
Bachi Valishvili as Irakli and Levan Gelbakhiani as Merab in And Then We Danced.
A passionate coming-of-age tale set amidst the conservative confines of modern Tbilisi, this award-winning film follows Merab, a competitive dancer who is thrown off balance by the arrival of Irakli, a fellow male dancer with a rebellious streak. Presented in the Spotlight section of Sundance 2020. (113 minutes) A Hirschfield International Film Series event. Free. www.middlebury.edu/arts or 802-443-3168