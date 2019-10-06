Film Showing: "Beyond Hoarding"

Did you know that between 2% and 6% of the population struggles with hoarding disorder? In Addison County that could be as many as 2,000 people. The Addison County Hoarding Task Force Presents a one night screening of David C. Coffin’s "Beyond Hoarding" with panel discussion to follow. Donations accepted.

"Beyond Hoarding" presents a fresh look at hoarding through the stories of people caught in the destructive grip of this compulsion. Their experiences run the gamut from tragic death to courageous recovery. Top mental health experts share the latest insights into this psychiatric disorder which surprisingly affects millions.

Sponsored by John Graham Housing & Services, Addison County Community Trust, Counseling Services of Addison County & Northern Daughters Art Gallery.

Event will be held at the Vergennes Opera House. Please joins us!