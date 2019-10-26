Film Showing: Clemency

Google Calendar - Film Showing: Clemency - 2019-10-26 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Film Showing: Clemency - 2019-10-26 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Film Showing: Clemency - 2019-10-26 15:00:00 iCalendar - Film Showing: Clemency - 2019-10-26 15:00:00

Sunderland Language Center, Dana Auditorium 356 College Street, Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Years of carrying out death row executions have taken a toll on prison warden Bernadine Williams (Alfre Woodard). As she prepares to execute another inmate, Bernadine must confront the psychological and emotional demons her job creates, ultimately connecting her to the man she is sanctioned to kill. A Hirschfield International Film Series event in partnership with the Vermont International Film Festival. (113 minutes) Free. www.middlebury.edu/arts or 802-443-3168

Info

Sunderland Language Center, Dana Auditorium 356 College Street, Middlebury, Vermont 05753 View Map
Film & Movie Events
802-443-3168
Google Calendar - Film Showing: Clemency - 2019-10-26 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Film Showing: Clemency - 2019-10-26 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Film Showing: Clemency - 2019-10-26 15:00:00 iCalendar - Film Showing: Clemency - 2019-10-26 15:00:00