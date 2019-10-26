Film Showing: Clemency

Photo: Paul Sarkis Alfre Woodard stars as a prison warden in "Clemency".

Years of carrying out death row executions have taken a toll on prison warden Bernadine Williams (Alfre Woodard). As she prepares to execute another inmate, Bernadine must confront the psychological and emotional demons her job creates, ultimately connecting her to the man she is sanctioned to kill. A Hirschfield International Film Series event in partnership with the Vermont International Film Festival. (113 minutes) Free. www.middlebury.edu/arts or 802-443-3168