Film Showing: "Darling Lili" (1970), starring Julie Andrews and Rock Hudson

Newman Center 90 Broad Street, Plattsburgh, New York 12901

The Newman Center Film Series (90 Broad St., Plattsburgh) will present a 16mm Techniscope print of the Julie Andrews epic musical "Darling Lili" (1970) at 7 pm on Saturday, January 11th. Series host Andy MacDougall calls it "a hugely enjoyable pairing of Andrews (not-so-sugar 'n' spice here) and Rock Hudson in a sprawling WWI adventure with great songs, romantic intrigue, and just the right touch of humor." Free, with donations welcome (free food as well).

Newman Center 90 Broad Street, Plattsburgh, New York 12901 View Map
