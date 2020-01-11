Film Showing: "Darling Lili" (1970), starring Julie Andrews and Rock Hudson

The Newman Center Film Series (90 Broad St., Plattsburgh) will present a 16mm Techniscope print of the Julie Andrews epic musical "Darling Lili" (1970) at 7 pm on Saturday, January 11th. Series host Andy MacDougall calls it "a hugely enjoyable pairing of Andrews (not-so-sugar 'n' spice here) and Rock Hudson in a sprawling WWI adventure with great songs, romantic intrigue, and just the right touch of humor." Free, with donations welcome (free food as well).