Film Showing: "Downton Abbey"

The Champlain Valley Film Series presents the full-length feature, Downton Abbey, which picks up where the much-loved television series left off. The film will be shown on Saturday, January 25, at 7:30pm at the Whallonsburg Grange in Essex, New York.

The film opens in 1927 as the Downton Abbey prepares for the visit of King George V and Queen Mary. The original characters and cast are in place for all the drama, conflict, mystery, and revelations, both upstairs and down, that are sure to develop.

Tickets are $6 for adults and $3 for those under 18. The Whallonsburg Grange Hall is located at 1610 NYS Route 22, in Essex, New York. The Winter film series continues with Maiden on February 8, Knives Out on February 22, and Parasite on March 7. Visit www.thegrangehall.info for reviews and trailers.