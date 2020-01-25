Film Showing: "In the Heat of the Night," (1967)

Presented by the Newman Center Film Series

Google Calendar - Film Showing: "In the Heat of the Night," (1967) - 2020-01-25 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Film Showing: "In the Heat of the Night," (1967) - 2020-01-25 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Film Showing: "In the Heat of the Night," (1967) - 2020-01-25 19:00:00 iCalendar - Film Showing: "In the Heat of the Night," (1967) - 2020-01-25 19:00:00

Newman Center 90 Broad Street, Plattsburgh, New York 12901

The Newman Center Film Series will show 1967's "In the Heat of the Night" at 7 pm on Saturday, January 25th. Winner of five Oscars including Best Picture, it stars Sidney Poitier in his signature role as Virgil Tibbs, a Philadelphia detective investigating a homicide in Mississippi. Screening on reel-to-reel 16mm celluloid. Free, with donations welcome (free food).

Info

Newman Center 90 Broad Street, Plattsburgh, New York 12901 View Map
Arts & Culture Events, Film & Movie Events
Google Calendar - Film Showing: "In the Heat of the Night," (1967) - 2020-01-25 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Film Showing: "In the Heat of the Night," (1967) - 2020-01-25 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Film Showing: "In the Heat of the Night," (1967) - 2020-01-25 19:00:00 iCalendar - Film Showing: "In the Heat of the Night," (1967) - 2020-01-25 19:00:00