Film Showing: "In the Heat of the Night," (1967)
Presented by the Newman Center Film Series
Newman Center 90 Broad Street, Plattsburgh, New York 12901
The Newman Center Film Series will show 1967's "In the Heat of the Night" at 7 pm on Saturday, January 25th. Winner of five Oscars including Best Picture, it stars Sidney Poitier in his signature role as Virgil Tibbs, a Philadelphia detective investigating a homicide in Mississippi. Screening on reel-to-reel 16mm celluloid. Free, with donations welcome (free food).