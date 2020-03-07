Film Showing: "Kramer Vs. Kramer," 1979
Newman Center 90 Broad Street, Plattsburgh, New York 12901
The Newman Center film series (90 Broad St., Plattsburgh) begins its Women's History Month programming by marking the 70th birthday of Meryl Streep, widely considered the greatest living active thespian. A showing of Streep's 1979 breakout hit "Kramer Vs. Kramer" (recently copied by “Marriage Story”) will be at 7 pm on Saturday, March 7th. Screening on reel-to-reel 16mm. Free, with donations welcome (free food).