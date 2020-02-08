Film Showing: "Maiden"
Presented by the Champlain Valley Film Series
Whallonsburg Grange 1610 NY Route 22, Essex, New York 12936
MAIDEN is the story of how Tracy Edwards, a 26-year-old cook on charter boats, became the skipper of the first ever, all-female crew to enter the Whitbread Round the World yacht race in 1989. The grueling, nine-month long race covers 32,000 miles and Maiden shocked, inspired and transfixed the sailing world as the women proved able competitors in this epic adventure. $6 adults / $3 under 18.