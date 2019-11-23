Film Showing: Midnight Traveler

Courtesy of Oscilloscope Pictured: Nargis Fazili, Zahra Fazili, Fatima Hussaini, and Hassan Fazili.

When the Taliban puts a bounty on Afghan director Hassan Fazili’s head, he is forced to flee the country with his wife and two young daughters. Capturing the family’s uncertain journey firsthand, Fazili documents their harrowing trek across numerous borders, revealing the danger and uncertainty facing refugees seeking asylum juxtaposed with the unbreakable love shared amongst the family on the run. A Hirschfield International Film Series event. (90 minutes) Free