Film Showing: Midnight Traveler

A Hirschfield International Film Series event

Google Calendar - Film Showing: Midnight Traveler - 2019-11-23 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Film Showing: Midnight Traveler - 2019-11-23 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Film Showing: Midnight Traveler - 2019-11-23 15:00:00 iCalendar - Film Showing: Midnight Traveler - 2019-11-23 15:00:00

Sunderland Language Center, Dana Auditorium 356 College Street, Middlebury, Vermont 05753

When the Taliban puts a bounty on Afghan director Hassan Fazili’s head, he is forced to flee the country with his wife and two young daughters. Capturing the family’s uncertain journey firsthand, Fazili documents their harrowing trek across numerous borders, revealing the danger and uncertainty facing refugees seeking asylum juxtaposed with the unbreakable love shared amongst the family on the run. A Hirschfield International Film Series event.  (90 minutes) Free

Info

Sunderland Language Center, Dana Auditorium 356 College Street, Middlebury, Vermont 05753 View Map
Arts & Culture Events, Film & Movie Events
Google Calendar - Film Showing: Midnight Traveler - 2019-11-23 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Film Showing: Midnight Traveler - 2019-11-23 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Film Showing: Midnight Traveler - 2019-11-23 15:00:00 iCalendar - Film Showing: Midnight Traveler - 2019-11-23 15:00:00 Google Calendar - Film Showing: Midnight Traveler - 2019-11-23 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Film Showing: Midnight Traveler - 2019-11-23 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Film Showing: Midnight Traveler - 2019-11-23 20:00:00 iCalendar - Film Showing: Midnight Traveler - 2019-11-23 20:00:00