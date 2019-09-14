Film Showing: "Missile to the Moon"

To observe the 50th anniversary of the 1969 moon walk

Newman Center 90 Broad Street, Plattsburgh, New York 12901

The Newman Center film series (90 Broad St., Plattsburgh) will observe the 50th anniversary of the 1969 moon walk with the cult classic "Missile to the Moon," on Saturday, Sept. 14th at 7 pm. Series host Andy MacDougall calls it "old Hollywood's gonzo, monster-filled idea of the Moon before we saw up close and personal how static it actually is." Screening on reel-to-reel 16mm. Free, donations welcome (free food as well)

