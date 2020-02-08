Film Showing: "One Potato, Two Potato," 1964

The Newman Center Film Series continues Black History Month

Newman Center 90 Broad Street, Plattsburgh, New York 12901

The Newman Center Film Series (90 Broad St., Plattsburgh) continues Black History Month programming with 1964's "One Potato, Two Potato" at 7 pm on Saturday, February 8th. The first mainstream movie about interracial marriage, its Cannes premiere received the longest standing ovation documented at the legendary festival. Screening on reel-to-reel 16mm. Free, with donations welcome, free food.

