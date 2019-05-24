Film Showing: One Town at a Time
Pentangle Arts Council 31 The Green, Woodstock, Vermont 05091
One Town at a Time is a documentary film that explores Vermont’s diverse communities through the 251 Club of Vermont – a unique club dedicated to visiting all 251 towns and cities in Vermont. Meet the
One Town at a Time
filmmaker at the Vermont premiere of this amazing film!
Reception 5:30 pm Screening 6:30 pm. Free with suggested $10 donation. More info: https://pentanglearts.org/event/one-town-at-a-time/