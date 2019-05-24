Film Showing: One Town at a Time

Pentangle Arts Council 31 The Green, Woodstock, Vermont 05091

One Town at a Time is a documentary film that explores Vermont’s diverse communities through the 251 Club of Vermont – a unique club dedicated to visiting all 251 towns and cities in Vermont. Meet the

filmmaker at the Vermont premiere of this amazing film!

Reception 5:30 pm Screening 6:30 pm. Free with suggested $10 donation. More info: https://pentanglearts.org/event/one-town-at-a-time/

Pentangle Arts Council 31 The Green, Woodstock, Vermont 05091
Community Events, Entertainment Events, Film & Movie Events
802-457-3981
