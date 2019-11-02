Film Showing: Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Google Calendar - Film Showing: Portrait of a Lady on Fire - 2019-11-02 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Film Showing: Portrait of a Lady on Fire - 2019-11-02 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Film Showing: Portrait of a Lady on Fire - 2019-11-02 15:00:00 iCalendar - Film Showing: Portrait of a Lady on Fire - 2019-11-02 15:00:00

Sunderland Language Center, Dana Auditorium 356 College Street, Middlebury, Vermont 05753

France, 1770. Marianne, a painter, is commissioned to do the wedding portrait of Héloïse, a young woman who has just left the convent. Héloïse is a reluctant bride to be and Marianne must paint her without her knowing. She observes her by day, to paint her secretly. A Hirschfield International Film Series event in partnership with the Vermont International Film Festival. (119 minutes) Free. www.middlebury.edu/arts or 802-443-3168

Info

Sunderland Language Center, Dana Auditorium 356 College Street, Middlebury, Vermont 05753 View Map
Arts & Culture Events, Film & Movie Events
802-443-3168
Google Calendar - Film Showing: Portrait of a Lady on Fire - 2019-11-02 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Film Showing: Portrait of a Lady on Fire - 2019-11-02 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Film Showing: Portrait of a Lady on Fire - 2019-11-02 15:00:00 iCalendar - Film Showing: Portrait of a Lady on Fire - 2019-11-02 15:00:00 Google Calendar - Film Showing: Portrait of a Lady on Fire - 2019-11-02 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Film Showing: Portrait of a Lady on Fire - 2019-11-02 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Film Showing: Portrait of a Lady on Fire - 2019-11-02 20:00:00 iCalendar - Film Showing: Portrait of a Lady on Fire - 2019-11-02 20:00:00