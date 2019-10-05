Film Showing: "Tazzeka"

A Hirschfield International Film Series Event

Mahaney Center for the Arts 72 Porter Field Road, Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Saturday, October 5, 2019 - 3:00 PM

Saturday, October 5, 2019 - 8:00 PM

Tazzeka

Dana Auditorium

Growing up in the Moroccan village of Tazzeka, Elias learned the secrets of traditional Moroccan cuisine from his grandmother who raised him. Years later, meeting a top Paris chef and a young woman named Salma inspires him to leave home. (95 minutes)  A Hirschfield International Film Series event, sponsored by the Department of French. Free. www.middlebury.edu/arts or 802-443-3168

Mahaney Center for the Arts 72 Porter Field Road, Middlebury, Vermont 05753
Film & Movie Events
802-443-3168
