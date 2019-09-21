Film Showing: The Biggest Little Farm

Poster for "The Biggest Little Farm"

The Champlain Valley Film Series kicks off its fall season with the inspirational documentary film The Biggest Little Farm at the Whallonsburg Grange Hall on Saturday, September 21, at 7:30 p.m.

This is the story of a young Los Angeles couple who leave the city and pursue their dream of farming, planting 10,000 orchard trees, hundreds of crops, and bringing in animals of every kind -- including an unforgettable pig named Emma. Follow the Chesters through eight years of trial and error, pests and setbacks, as they transform overused land into a lush, sustainable farm.

Tickets are $6 for adults and $3 for those under 18. The Whallonsburg Grange Hall is located at 1610 NYS Route 22, in Essex, New York. Visit www.thegrangehall.info for reviews and trailers.