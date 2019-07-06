Mayor's Cup Movie: "The Creature of Stark Hills,"

The film addresses a long history of regional (alleged) Bigfoot sightings.

City Hall Chamber Room 41 City Hall Place, Plattsburgh, New York 12901

The 6th-annual Mayors Cup Movie will offer an alternative to earlier concentration on the Lake Champlain Monster, presenting "The Creature of Stark Hills," addressing a long history of regional (alleged) Bigfoot sightings. Showing on reel-to-reel (16mm) film at 7 pm Saturday, July 6th in City Hall's Chamber Room (1st Floor), downtown Plattsburgh. Free and open to all.

City Hall Chamber Room 41 City Hall Place, Plattsburgh, New York 12901
