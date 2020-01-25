Film Showing: Varda by Agnés

A Hirschfield International Film Series event

Sunderland Language Center, Dana Auditorium 356 College Street, Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Sunderland Language Center, Dana Auditorium

The final film from the late, beloved Agnès Varda is a characteristically playful, profound, and personal summation of the director’s own brilliant career. This wonderfully idiosyncratic work of imaginative autobiography is a warmly human, touchingly bittersweet parting gift from one of cinema’s most luminous talents. A Hirschfield International Film Series event. 115 minutes; presented with subtitles. Free. www.middlebury.edu/arts and 802-443-3168

Sunderland Language Center, Dana Auditorium 356 College Street, Middlebury, Vermont 05753
