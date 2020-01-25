Film Showing: Varda by Agnés

Varda by Agnés

Sunderland Language Center, Dana Auditorium

The final film from the late, beloved Agnès Varda is a characteristically playful, profound, and personal summation of the director’s own brilliant career. This wonderfully idiosyncratic work of imaginative autobiography is a warmly human, touchingly bittersweet parting gift from one of cinema’s most luminous talents. A Hirschfield International Film Series event. 115 minutes; presented with subtitles. Free. www.middlebury.edu/arts and 802-443-3168