Film Showing: "Watermelon Man," 1970

The Newman Center Film Series Concludes Black History Month

Google Calendar - Film Showing: "Watermelon Man," 1970 - 2020-02-22 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Film Showing: "Watermelon Man," 1970 - 2020-02-22 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Film Showing: "Watermelon Man," 1970 - 2020-02-22 19:00:00 iCalendar - Film Showing: "Watermelon Man," 1970 - 2020-02-22 19:00:00

Newman Center 90 Broad Street, Plattsburgh, New York 12901

The Newman Center Film Series (90 Broad St., Plattsburgh) concludes Black History Month programming with 1970's "Watermelon Man" at 7 pm on Saturday, February 22nd. This critically acclaimed surrealist 'dramedy' stars Godfrey Cambridge as a white racist waking up one morning to find he has turned black overnight in a hail of poetic justice. Screening on reel-to-reel 16mm. Free, with donations welcome (free food).

Info

Newman Center 90 Broad Street, Plattsburgh, New York 12901 View Map
Arts & Culture Events, Film & Movie Events
Google Calendar - Film Showing: "Watermelon Man," 1970 - 2020-02-22 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Film Showing: "Watermelon Man," 1970 - 2020-02-22 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Film Showing: "Watermelon Man," 1970 - 2020-02-22 19:00:00 iCalendar - Film Showing: "Watermelon Man," 1970 - 2020-02-22 19:00:00