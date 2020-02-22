Film Showing: "Watermelon Man," 1970
The Newman Center Film Series Concludes Black History Month
Newman Center 90 Broad Street, Plattsburgh, New York 12901
The Newman Center Film Series (90 Broad St., Plattsburgh) concludes Black History Month programming with 1970's "Watermelon Man" at 7 pm on Saturday, February 22nd. This critically acclaimed surrealist 'dramedy' stars Godfrey Cambridge as a white racist waking up one morning to find he has turned black overnight in a hail of poetic justice. Screening on reel-to-reel 16mm. Free, with donations welcome (free food).