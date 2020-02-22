Film Showing: "Watermelon Man," 1970

The Newman Center Film Series (90 Broad St., Plattsburgh) concludes Black History Month programming with 1970's "Watermelon Man" at 7 pm on Saturday, February 22nd. This critically acclaimed surrealist 'dramedy' stars Godfrey Cambridge as a white racist waking up one morning to find he has turned black overnight in a hail of poetic justice. Screening on reel-to-reel 16mm. Free, with donations welcome (free food).