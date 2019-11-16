Film Showing: "Waves"

From the Hirschfield International Film Series

Sunderland Language Center, Dana Auditorium 356 College Street, Middlebury, Vermont 05753

This film from the Hirschfield International Film Series is set against the vibrant landscape of South Florida, and features an astonishing ensemble of award-winning actors and breakouts alike. Waves traces the epic emotional journey of members of a suburban African-American family—led by a well-intentioned but domineering father—as they navigate love, forgiveness and coming together in the aftermath of a loss. From acclaimed director Trey Edward Shults, Waves is a heartrending story about the universal capacity for compassion and growth even in the darkest of times. (135 minutes) Free. www.middlebury.edu/arts or 802-443-3168

Sunderland Language Center, Dana Auditorium 356 College Street, Middlebury, Vermont 05753 View Map
802-443-3168
