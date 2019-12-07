Film Screening: "The Valley of Gwangi," (1969)
Presented by the Newman Center Film Series
Newman Center 90 Broad Street, Plattsburgh, New York 12901
Movie poster for "The Valley of Gwangi," 1969.
The Newman Center Film Series will present a 50th-anniversary showing of Ray Harryhausen's classic "The Valley of Gwangi" at 7 pm on Saturday, Dec. 7th. Series host Andy MacDougall calls it "The Godfather of Jurassic Park, and all things considered the ultimate vehicle for motion-picture special visual effects. Period." Screening on reel-to-reel 16mm film. Free, with donations welcome. (free food as well).