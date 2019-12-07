Film Screening: "The Valley of Gwangi," (1969)

Presented by the Newman Center Film Series

Newman Center 90 Broad Street, Plattsburgh, New York 12901

The Newman Center Film Series will present a 50th-anniversary showing of Ray Harryhausen's classic "The Valley of Gwangi" at 7 pm on Saturday, Dec. 7th. Series host Andy MacDougall calls it "The Godfather of Jurassic Park, and all things considered the ultimate vehicle for motion-picture special visual effects. Period." Screening on reel-to-reel 16mm film. Free, with donations welcome. (free food as well). 

Newman Center 90 Broad Street, Plattsburgh, New York 12901 View Map
