Film: "System Crasher"

Photo Kineo Film, Weydemann Bros. Scene from "System Crasher."

On her wild quest for love, 9-year-old Benni’s untamed energy drives everyone around her to despair. The Hirschfield International Film Series presents this, Germany's official selection for the 92nd Academy Award for Best International Feature Film. 118 minutes; presented with subtitles. Free. www.middlebury.edu /arts or 802-443-3168.