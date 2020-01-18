Film: "System Crasher"

The Hirschfield International Film Series

Google Calendar - Film: "System Crasher" - 2020-01-18 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Film: "System Crasher" - 2020-01-18 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Film: "System Crasher" - 2020-01-18 15:00:00 iCalendar - Film: "System Crasher" - 2020-01-18 15:00:00

Sunderland Language Center, Dana Auditorium 356 College Street, Middlebury, Vermont 05753

On her wild quest for love, 9-year-old Benni’s untamed energy drives everyone around her to despair. The Hirschfield International Film Series presents this, Germany's official selection for the 92nd Academy Award for Best International Feature Film. 118 minutes; presented with subtitles. Free. www.middlebury.edu /arts or 802-443-3168.

Info

Sunderland Language Center, Dana Auditorium 356 College Street, Middlebury, Vermont 05753 View Map
Arts & Culture Events, Film & Movie Events
802-443-3168
Google Calendar - Film: "System Crasher" - 2020-01-18 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Film: "System Crasher" - 2020-01-18 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Film: "System Crasher" - 2020-01-18 15:00:00 iCalendar - Film: "System Crasher" - 2020-01-18 15:00:00 Google Calendar - Film: "System Crasher" - 2020-01-18 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Film: "System Crasher" - 2020-01-18 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Film: "System Crasher" - 2020-01-18 20:00:00 iCalendar - Film: "System Crasher" - 2020-01-18 20:00:00