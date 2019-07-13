Film: "The Atomic Submarine" , 1959

The Newman Center film series

Newman Center 90 Broad Street, Plattsburgh, New York 12901

The Newman Center film series (90 Broad St., Plattsburgh) will present the 1959 sci-fi thriller "The Atomic Submarine" as a follow-up to July 6th's sixth-annual Mayors Cup Movie. The first five Mayors Cup movies observed the legend of the Lake Champlain Monster before number six addressed the Bigfoot legend. "The Atomic Submarine" returns attention to maritime cryptids (e.g. 'Champ') and will screen at 7 pm Saturday, July 13th on reel-to-reel (16mm) film. Free, with donations welcome (free food as well).

Info

