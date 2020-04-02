Film: "The Blue Dahlia"

Join us for this special movie series highlighting movies with a link to Saranac Lake and our Art of the Cure exhibit! Our third movie is The Blue Dahlia, the film noir classic starring Veronica Lake! Veronica Lake (AKA Constance Keane) came to Saranac Lake when her stepfather contracted tuberculosis, and graduated from St. Bernard School in 1938. This event takes place in the John Black Room of the Saranac Laboratory Museum, and is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.