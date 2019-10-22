Finding Grace: Science and Faith in a Time of Climate Change

Gwen Jamison Flyer for the fall Lyceum lecture series at the Whallonsburg Grange Hall.

Join local author Katharine Preston to celebrate the publication of her new book Field with a View: Science and Faith in a Time of Climate Change. Katharine’s sense of wonder—informed by both science and faith—enables her to find hidden grace in her timely passion for the Earth and all of its creatures. Copies of the book will be on sale at the lecture.

SPEAKER: Katharine Preston, author of the new book Field With a View: Science and Faith in a Time of Climate Change (Wild Goose: 2019). Katharine studied anthropology as an undergraduate at Brandeis University, learning from indigenous American cultures about the place of humans in the natural world. She went on to gain a Master’s in Forest Science from the Yale School of Forestry and Environmental Studies and a Master’s of Divinity from Andover Newton Theological School. She lives in Essex, New York.

The fall Lyceum lecture series at the Whallonsburg Grange Hall kicks off on Tuesday, September 24. The theme of this season is “Hidden in Plain Sight,” and the five lectures will examine well-known things from unusual angles and look at objects and ideas that have been hidden from plain view. The Lyceum takes place on Tuesdays at 7:30pm at the Grange. Suggested donation $5 per lecture/students free.More information on the Lyceum series is at www.thegrangehall.info.