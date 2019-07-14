Finding the Green Mountain Boys Project
Mount Independence State Historic Site 497 Mount Independence Road, Orwell, Vermont 05770
Library of Congress
Green Mountain Boys in Council
Members of the Green Mountain Boys Project will talk about their work the past three years on researching the Green Mountain Boys of Vermont, and their recent focus on Shoreham, looking for their tombstones, cemetery clearing, and their new project in Orwell. With the Shoreham Historical Society. Included in regular site admission ($5.00 adults/free under 15).