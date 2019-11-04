Finding Meaningful Activities
A Workshop for Caregivers of People with Dementia
Crandall Public Library 251 Glen Street, Glens Falls, New York 12801
Finding Meaningful Activities - This workshop discusses how to plan activities for a person with dementia. Dementia caregivers will learn about breaking activities down step by step so that the person with dementia can understand them. The approach helps the person with dementia succeed. Examples of activities that the person with dementia may enjoy will be shared.
Handout: “Activities to Do with Your Parent Who has Alzheimer’s Dementia” and “Color Your Mind”