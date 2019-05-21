Finding True North: Small Group Book Discussion

Fran Yardley, a gifted storyteller wrote a moving memoir “Finding True North: A History of One Small Corner of the Adirondacks”. The Indian Lake Library is hosting a community read of her book this year. Throughout the winter, spring, and fall we are lending multiple copies and holding small group book talks about her story.

The book was chosen as finalist for the 2018 Foreward INDIES Book of the Year Award for regional writing to be awarded this June. If you’ve read the book and would like to join us to share your thoughts on it, please sign up for our first talk at the library Tuesday May 21st at will take place Wednesday September 11 at 7pm.

