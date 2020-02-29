Fire by Friction

Start your leap day by making fire leap to life! MALT’s Programs Coordinator and fire whisperer, Caleb Basa, will take participants on an interactive fire building journey in Otter Creek Gorge. You’ll gather materials for fire and construct a tinder bundle, see a bow drill demonstration, and blow the life of fire into your kindling. Marshmallows provided and FREE to all. Please RSVP! go to the Middlebury Area Land Trust & Trail Around Middlebury facebook page.