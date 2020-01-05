Louis Garso Au Sable Forks: Firehouse Big Breakfast, January 5, 2020 at the Fire Station. North Country old fashion family style breakfast. Time 8 AM till 11 AM. Adults $8.00,Seniors $7.00 and Kids 12 and under $6.00. Take outs available.

We will be serving scrambled eggs, eggs cooked to order, home fries with or without onions, bacon, sausage, sausage/gravy/biscuits, pancakes, pancakes to order, French toast, stuffed French toast upon request, fruit, orange juice, milk, water and coffee. Take outs available by calling 518-647-5582