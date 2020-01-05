Firehouse Big Breakfast

Au Sable Forks Fire Department 29 School Lane, Au Sable Forks, New York 12912

Au Sable Forks Volunteer Fire Department New Years Big Breakfast, January 5, 2020 at the Fire Station.

North Country old fashion family style breakfast. Adults $8.00, Seniors $7.00 and Kids 12 and under $6.00. Take outs available.

We will be serving scrambled eggs, eggs cooked to order, home fries with or without onions, bacon, sausage, sausage/gravy/biscuits, pancakes, pancakes to order, French toast, stuffed French toast upon request, fruit, orange juice, milk, water and coffee. Take outs available by calling 518-647-5582

Info

Au Sable Forks Fire Department 29 School Lane, Au Sable Forks, New York 12912 View Map
Community Events, Family Events, Food & Drink Events, Fundraiser Events
518-647-5582
