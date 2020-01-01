First Day Hike at Paul Smith's

Paul Smith's Lead Naturalist will provide a guided two-hour, light-to-moderate walk on VIC trails. The guided walk will take visitors through a series of diverse Adirondack ecosystems. The experience is open for all ages, comfortable with a moderate level of difficulty on a well-maintained groomed trail. Hikes will begin at the VIC welcome center.

The event is free of charge. Participants will not need to purchase a day pass to go on the guided hike. Snowshoes are required. Bring your own or rent a pair at the VIC for a fee. Hot chocolate and warm drinks will be available for sale the VIC store.

For more information and registration: call (518) 327-6241.